'This is something you take with you for the rest of your life' 'Hounds are celebrating yet another district title, but there is still work to be done

It never gets old for the Wilmington High football team.
Despite winning their fourth straight District 10, Class 2A championship on Friday with a 45-7 rout of Greenville at Hickory High, the Greyhounds are celebrating like it’s the first.
“It’s certainly not something that you take for granted,” second-year Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “Each championship is something special. I have been telling the boys to soak up every moment. We have been very fortunate to be in this position.
“It’s been a wonderful ride, certainly for the team, but for the school and entire community as well — and the new kids — it is such a joy to watch them experience it for the first time.”
Phillian said those fans — many of whom will make the two-hour trip to Somerset High for Friday’s PIAA Class 2A opener against Chestnut Ridge (9-2) — have been a key for the 10-0 Greyhounds.
“We’re so fortunate at Wilmington to have such a great following, such wonderful support in the entire community,” Phillian said. “When we travel, it gives us such a lift to look in the stands and see so many people cheering us on. I hope our fans know how important that is.”
For its efforts, the Greyhounds have been named Lawrence County’s high school athletes of the week as selected by The News sports staff.
Phillian said the trip back into New Wilmington on Friday night was an experience that his players and coaches will not soon forget.
“We were met by two firetrucks and a police car,” he said. “It makes you feel really special to get that kind of reception.
“Then when we got back to the school, the parking lot was filled with parents and fans. I told the kids to just remember that these moments don’t come around very often. This is something you take with you for the rest of your life.”
Despite the success in recent years, Phillian said that he could not have predicted an unbeaten season to this point.
“We lost eight starters on offense and eight on defense and I think that’s what makes this one so special. For the new people to step in and play at such a high level is just unbelievable.”
And are the ‘Hounds done yet or can they play for a PIAA championship in Hershey for the third straight year?
“We’d like to keep making memories,” Phillian said. “We’ll work hard and give it everything we have.”
