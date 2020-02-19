'THERE IS NO LIMIT TO WHAT HE CAN DO' Just a freshman, Shenango High's Jeffcoat already putting himself on the swimming map with MAC performance

When he was 9 years old, Connor Jeffcoat attended a summertime swim camp at the New Castle Community YMCA.
He did not know how to swim and was embarrassed when he went to the homes of friends who had pools and could not venture into the deep end with everyone else.
“We were worried,” Connor’s dad, Art, said. “He couldn’t swim, he couldn’t even doggie paddle. He had to stay in the shallow end or he would sink to the bottom.
“We didn’t want him to get to the point that he would avoid visiting friends because he couldn’t swim.”
Connor’s mom, Amy, took him to the Y for the two-week camp and left him in the care of Silver Sharks youth swim coach Anita Murphy.
Not only did Connor learn to swim, he took it much further.
Connor has become one of the top swimmers at the Y and, now, as a freshman at Shenango High, he is beginning to establish himself as one of the top in his sport in the WPIAL.
“Anita asked him to join the swim team at the Y and Connor loved the idea,” Art said. “He said, ‘dad, I don’t want to play basketball or baseball or football, I want to swim.’
“In his first year, he started to excel and made the (competition) team. When he turned 13, he went to state. Only so many kids in the YMCA program qualify for that. So we knew he had made the right decision.”
On Saturday, Connor began to show his dominance when he claimed first place in the 500 freestyle (5:01.87) and third place in the 200 freestyle (1:52.58) at the Midwestern Athletic Conference Championships held at Moon High. He was the only freshman swimmer, male or female, to win a title.
Connor qualified for the WPIAL Championships to be held at Trees Pool at the University of Pittsburgh on Feb. 27-28, where the individuals will compete for a district title and an opportunity to advance to the PIAA Championships.
He swims for the Silver Sharks, where Murphy is his coach, and as an independent representing Shenango High, where Art serves as his coach on deck.
“He has come so far,” Murphy said. “He literally walked in when he was 9 and had no idea at all how to swim. But once he caught on, he was a natural.
“He is such a hard worker,” she added. “When he’s not in the pool, he works his butt off on ‘dry land’ — doing weights and cardio. He’s always working to better himself. I cannot say enough good about him.”
Connor will compete in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle at the WPIAL meet. His favorite event is the breaststroke, according to Art. His younger brother, Brayden, who is 12, is another up-and-coming swimmer on the Y team.
“Connor was 13 when he started to come into his own, so I think the next year or so might be Brayden’s time,” Art said. “I’m 6-4 and Connor is 6-0 or 6-1 so he’s nice and tall for a swimmer and still growing.”
Murphy said she looks forward to what the next years bring for Connor.
“He can only compete in two events at WPIALs and he picked the 200 IM and 500 free,” Murphy said. “There is no limit to what he can do. I wish I had a million of him.”
