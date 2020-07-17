Making decisions are never easy for a student-athlete.
Neshannock High graduate Marissa Kirkwood was faced with just that — a tough decision. And from her frame of work, Kirkwood chose wisely.
In high school, Kirkwood, who graduated in 2016, starred in softball and golf for the Lancers. A daughter of Mike and Nadine Kirkwood, she played catcher as a freshman and sophomore, earning all-state honors twice.
During that time, Kirkwood also excelled as a golfer — on the boys team which was coached by her dad, Mike, who also was the baseball coach. Marissa Kirkwood knew going into her junior year it was time to make a career decision.
“It was so difficult,” Marissa Kirkwood said of picking between softball and golf. “Growing up in the family I did, we played as many sports as we could for as long as we could. I loved softball. It was a really tough decision.
“It really came down to this is as good as I’m going to get. I feel like I’ve hit my peak. Golf, I was nowhere close. I felt I could get better.”
Marissa Kirkwood continued to make strides in high school and she has taken that growth to college, where she competes for the Kent State University women’s golf team.
“Going to different tournaments and meeting new people, I felt I had a knack for this thing,” Kirkwood said. “I’ve always loved golfing. I fell in love with what I thought I could be.
“There was more potential with golf. Ultimately, it was the best decision for me.”
Lady Golden Flashes coach Lisa Strom feels Kirkwood took the correct career path. Strom is entering her second season as the Kent State women’s golf coach.
“She has raw, athletic talent,” Strom said. “She works hard and she comes from a family that values that hard work; she likes to get things done.
“She’s coachable. She has power. She hits it a long way. She’s figured out what her recipe is and not comparing it to what others are doing.”
Strom feels Kirkwood playing in and excelling in multiple sports at the high school level has helped develop her as a golfer.
“Kids are so quick to grow up. They want to be specialized in a sport,” Strom said. “Playing other things has helped her transition into golf. It helps her be such a great team player.
“Team sports teaches leadership skills; it’s not just about you. She’s a great leader in that respect. That’s where that coaching comes from, from her dad.”
The coronavirus pandemic has dealt Kirkwood and many other 2020 spring sports athletes a curveball. Kirkwood lost what was her senior season on the golf course. But the NCAA has granted those athletes another year of eligibility.
“I am interested in turning pro,” Kirkwood said. “I will use that eligibility to get my masters (in sports administration).
“They don’t know if they will have Q school right now. And if they do, it could be very limited odds of making it. It’s not the best year to do it. I’ve been talking with coaches at Kent and getting information as I get it and it’s best to wait a year to see how everything shakes out and go from there. It will give me another year to develop and keep practicing.”
Kirkwood graduated from Kent State in the spring with a degree in sports administration. She will be eligible to compete for the Lady Golden Flashes in the fall and spring seasons in 2020-2021.
“We’re looking toward this year, she could definitely play a big role in our lineup,” Strom said. “She’s gaining more and more confidence.
“Marissa is a fun golfer to coach. Number one (key for her returning) is having the open mind and that style of coaching we brought in here. Number two is it adds a lot of experience and depth for our team. Who knows what the season will look like. There’s no doubt she brings in a lot of time and experience, and she’s playing better and better in her amateur career.”
Last year, Kirkwood won the inaugural Donna Andrews Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg, Va. Late last month, she was back to defend her championship and she finished tied for 13th.
It was her first competitive action since last October because of the pandemic.
“This year, I played solid,” Kirkwood said of her performance. “With everything going on, I really haven’t played in competition in a while.
“It was good to get the rust off and to get back into the swing of things. I was happy overall. I have things to work on. As I keep playing over the summer, I will keep improving.”
Kirkwood made sure she didn’t let the pandemic affect her hard work.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to get a good amount of work in and take all the precautions,” she said. “Even if I couldn’t get to a golf course, I would walk through golf shots every day.
“I would hit chip shots or putt in the living room. I would work on my mechanics. I really took advantage of it when the courses opened up. My long game and irons have always been good. I’m working on wedges and my short game; getting up and down for par. (The pandemic) forced me to work on an area that needed worked on.”
The Donna Andrews Invitational was Kirkwood’s first big amateur win. It also gave Kirkwood an inside look at playing in an event as a defending champion.
“I think it’s definitely there,” she said of the pressure and hype entering a tournament. “It comes down to how you come into each tournament mentally.
“Golf is a crazy game. Each day is different than the previous day. To defend a championship is definitely tough. I was going out there to go and play. If I happen to win, I win. It’s definitely tough to win. It was definitely a learning experience.”
