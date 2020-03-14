The New Castle News sports department is compiling a winter sports college notebook.
Details will be published in the coming days on Lawrence County high school graduates that competed in winter sports at the collegiate level for the 2019-2020 season.
Email names of the student-athlete along with sport as well as school they are competing at to ncsports@ncnewsonline.com
