The name Lape is synonymous with athletics at Mohawk High School.
Now another family member is adding to the legend.
Freshman Natalie Lape helped propel the Mohawk High girls track and field team to a first-place finish Saturday at the Tri-County Track and Field Championships held at Shenango High.
Lape won three events to guide the Lady Warriors to the team championship in the event. She took the 800 (2:26.24) and 1600 (5:23.55), while competing on the victorious 3200 relay team (10:20.38) in capturing the overall girls MVP award as well as the girls track MVP award. The Lady Warriors won 11 of the 18 overall events to claim the team title.
Lape didn’t have a chance last year to prepare for her freshman season as COVID-19 shut down spring sports but she didn’t miss a beat once her freshman season started.
If the name Lape sounds familiar, Natalie, of course, is the younger sister of senior Nadia Lape, who has enjoyed an outstanding career in cross country, girls basketball and track and field at Mohawk and was the New Castle News 2019-20 Athlete of the Year.
Nadia is headed to the United States Military Academy at West Point. She learned of her acceptance and signed her National Letter of Intent in December. She plans to study kinesiology as an undergraduate in preparation for later pursuing a doctor of physical therapy degree.
Lady Warriors coach Cameron Schirmer said any rivalry between the two is a friendly one.
“It’s actually really cool to see them working hard at practice and pushing each other,” he said. “I think that Nadia having a lot of success really inspired Natalie.”
Natalie and Nadia are the daughters of Kirk and Jennifer Lape. Kirk is a former Mohawk sports star and currently the principal at Ellwood City Lincoln High. Her grandfather, Ron Lape, is a legendary cross country and track and field coach at Mohawk.
“It definitely runs in the family,” Schirmer said. “Ron started training with them when they were young kids.”
Schirmer said there is no doubt that the best is yet to come for Natalie.
“There is definitely a lot to look forward to with Natalie,” he said. “She is always going full throttle. And I think that with a couple more big meets under her belt, she is going to surprise some people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.