When it comes to Thanksgiving, the first thought that comes into someone’s mind usually isn’t exercise.
For the YMCA, it’s been an annual tradition. The YMCA in New Castle will host its 5K race on Thanksgiving.
The race begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. The timed race will have several different age group races for both men and women with awards for first, second and third.
“It’s going to begin right in front of the Christmas tree and it will end in front of the YMCA,” YMCA’s New Castle community outreach and youth director Michelle Swogger said. “There’s a whole route, it goes all the way through beautiful parts of the town.
“You get past the river several times, it’s just great.”
The cost for registration before November 10 was $25, all registration before the race now is $35. According to Swogger, over 200 people already have registered for the race.
“Actually this year the numbers are picking up again since COVID,” Swogger said. “So, we’re very excited about that.”
The money raised from the event will go towards YMCA’s annual campaign of providing memberships to people in the community who could not typically afford one.
“We serve the community year after year, even though it’s a 5K you walk what you can walk or run what you can run,” Swogger said. “It’s about hope, it’s about finding a starting point in life.
“Wherever your health is it doesn’t matter, it’s just people see it as a chance to start a healthy life.”
