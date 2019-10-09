The Neshannock High girls tennis team is moving on.
The Lady Lancers posted a 4-1 win over Winchester Thurston in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at Pearson Park on Tuesday.
Neshannock (10-1) advances to meet Central Valley on Monday at Pearson Park in the team quarterfinals.
“This was a great match for us,” Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “Winchester is in a section with Sewickley Academy, the defending state champ and Keystone Oaks, another playoff team each year.
“Our girls played really aggressive from start to finish. All the experience from the matches really came out today. We’re going to carry this over into the next round.”
Margo Silverman (No. 2) and Cristina Memo (No. 3) earned singles wins for Neshannock. The Lady Lancers doubles tandems of Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (No. 1) and Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (No. 2) also picked up victories.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 4,WINCHESTER THURSTON SINGLES
1. Alexandra Friendlander (WT) def. Kelli Huffman 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.
2. Margo Silverman (N) def. Keran Chen 6-1, 6-0.
3 Cristina Memo (N) def. Bridget Hughes 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES
1. Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (N) def. Lily Jerome/Hannah Chang (WT) 6-2, 6-4.
2. Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Julia Stern/Jizhou Jlang (WT) 7-6 (11-9), 6-2.
EXHIBITION
Bailey Nocera/Gianna Memo (N) teamed up to post a 6-1 doubles win.
