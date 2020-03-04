Tennessee upsets sixth-ranked Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored a career-high 27 points, and Yves Pons made several key jumpers down the stretch as Tennessee rallied from a 17-point deficit to upset No. 6 Kentucky 81-73 on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (24-6, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) appeared in control leading 51-34 early in the second half before the Volunteers (17-13, 9-8) outscored them 29-9 over 10:09 to lead 63-60. Kentucky tied it at 63, but Pons answered with a 3-pointer and Fulkerson added two free throws to stay ahead.
Pons then added consecutive jumpers to make it 72-66 with 1:48 left. Nick Richards’ two free throws cut the lead to four, but Josiah-Jordan James put back his missed jumper to make it a six-point game again with 1:05 left.
RUTGERS 78, No. 9 MARYLAND 67
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and Rutgers bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over Maryland.
Montez Mathis added 15 points and Gio Baker had 11 as the Scarlet Knights (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak. It was their school record 18th home win (18-1) this season.
Jalen Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (23-7, 13-6), which has dropped three of its last four. Anthony Cowan added 19 points for the Terps, who shot 6 of 32 from 3-point range, including 2 of 16 in the first half.
PURDUE 77, No. 18 IOWA 68
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Eric Hunter Jr., scored a career-high 19 points, and Evan Boudreaux had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Purdue beat Iowa.
The Boilermakers (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) swept the two games against the Hawkeyes this season.
Purdue had already handed Iowa its worst loss of the season, a 104-68 defeat on Feb. 5 on a night when the Boilermakers made a season-high 19 3-pointers and shot 63.1% from the field.
This game was won on the inside, with Purdue scoring 30 points in the paint. The Boilermakers also had an 47-33 edge in rebounding, including 21 offensive rebounds.
Purdue led by as many as 21 points in the first half.
Luka Garza led Iowa (20-10, 11-8) with 26 points and 12 rebounds, his 15th double-double of the season. It was the 15th consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza.
