Ten county boys golfers are moving on.
Golfers representing six area schools competed Monday in the WPIAL Class 2A Individual boys qualifier. The event was held at Castle Hills Golf Course.
All scores 86 and under advance to the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championship on Thursday at Allegheny Country Club.
The following golfers will compete Thursday: Milo Sesti (Ellwood City) 75, Caleb Gilmore (Laurel) 77, Josh Wilkins (Mohawk) 78, Paul Litrenta (Neshannock) 80, Sam Ball (Neshannock) 81, Nolan Ayres (Laurel) 82, Mason Hopper (Mohawk) 83, Matt Morelli (Neshannock) 83, Zac Polojac (Ellwood City) 83, Keigan Hopper (Neshannock) 86.
Girls tennis
Neshannock cruises to win
The Lady Lancers won all five matches in a Section 4-2A win over host Beaver Falls.
Elena Noga (No. 1), Chloe Maalouf (No. 2) and Lindsey Urban (No. 3) earned singles wins for Neshannock (3-1, 4-1).
Alex Ong/Sophia Covelli (No. 1) and Juliana Medure/Brianna Bailey (No. 2) scored doubles triumphs for the Lady Lancers.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5, BEAVER FALLS 0
SINGLES
1. Elena Noga (N) def. Lydia Chen 6-3, 6-2.
2. Chloe Maalouf (N) def. Breanna Pugh 6-1, 6-1.
3. Lindsey Urban (N) def. Abby Golnik 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Alex Ong/Sophia Covelli (N) def. Catherine Moran/Jessica King 6-0, 6-0.
2. Juliana Medure/Brianna Bailey (N) won by forfeit.
EXHIBITION
Diana Swartz (N) won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.