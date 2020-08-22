By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The show will go on.
The PIAA on Friday voted 25-5 to allow fall sports, despite a “strong recommendation” from Gov. Tom Wolf that they be postponed until January due to the threat of COVID-19.
Under the plan, schools can begin practice on Monday.
Robert Lombardi, the PIAA’s executive director, told reporters that a ban on spectators remains in place.
“I guess you can consider that the ultimate compromise,” Neshannock co-athletic director Bob Burkes said. “Fans are upset and rightly so but this creates a season for the kids.
“I didn’t think it (the vote) would go any other way. I hope the whole season gets played, which will really depend on the number of cases that pop up as we go. It’s just a matter of how far they’re willing to go with it.”
Burkes did pose an interesting question:
“So what is Plan B?” I would think shutting down the season should be Plan B.
“I do think everybody did their part over the summer to make this work,” Burkes added. “They proved it can be done.”
Burkes added that Neshannock will look to livestream as many events as possible.
“If we try this and it doesn’t work, at least we can say we gave it a shot,” he added. “If you don’t give it a shot, people will just keep complaining that we could have at least tried.”
At Union, Stacy Robinson serves as both head football coach and athletic director.
“I know it was a tough decision to make,” he said. “I was happy to see it considering that the kids have been practicing all summer and the parents signed off on it.
“Yes it’s taking a chance, but everything we do in this world is taking a chance. There is no fluid situation to this. I don’t think they’re wrong for doing it. They have to give it a try. If numbers start to rise and it’s getting out of control, they’ll have another decision to make.”
Union is scheduled to open its season Sept. 12 at Shenango, where the Wildcats will unveil their new turf field.
“I don’t think there will be fans but a lot of the schools are livestreaming,” he said. “We have to be safe at every turn. We just don’t want any kids getting sick, that’s the bottom line.”
The mood was all positive around New Castle’s Taggart Stadium.
“We couldn’t be more excited,” Red Hurricane football coach Joe Cowart said. “It’s an opportunity, our kids were excited and they wanted to get going.
“We’re excited to have the official news. Moving forward, we’ll do everything we can to make it happen.”
The shutdown back in the spring affected all football teams.
“We lost a lot of practices there,” Cowart said of the spring. “We’re not where we normally are at this time of the year, based on the number of workouts.
“With the two-week pushback we got a couple of weeks ago, that helped us get back on track. That was their initial response to the governor’s recommendation of no fall sports. Our student-athletes were encouraged by it. We put the pedal to the metal the last 10 practices.”
New Castle won’t stray from the guidelines put down over the summer.
“We will still follow those regulations to a T,” Cowart said. “I’ve been in contact with (New Castle athletic director) Sam Flora. He does a great job with talking with other athletic directors in our league (Parkway Conference).
“We’re going to do everything we can to provide the student-athletes with a season. We’ll gladly do what we can do.”
The Parkway Conference has put some guidelines in place for football games.
“In our league, between the players, the band, cheerleaders, and such, there’s a particular number that teams can have in our league at games. They want to stay under 250 in our league for players and participants,” Cowart said. “That will be interesting. Social distance shouldn’t be an issue with no parents.
“Parental and spectator attendance is hopefully up for discussion. We’re excited to get things going. It just felt uncertain all summer. There was so much doubt that today’s news brought a little certainty.”
The ‘Canes will open the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 when they host Aliquippa in a conference clash.
At Laurel, the Spartans will compete in Class 2A after climbing in classification. Football coach Brian Cooper noted his enthusiasm for the student-athletes to have the opportunity to compete in fall sports around the state.
“I think it’s awesome. It’s well-deserved for the kids,” Cooper said. “They’ve been doing all the things they’ve been asked to. They’ve been following the guidelines and things are working well.
“Hopefully we can keep it going.”
There was uncertainty during the two weeks whether schools would be able to compete and the affects showed.
“The contact part of it is the part we would be behind in,” Cooper said. “We’ll be ready. We’re confident in the prep work in the weight room. We’ve been able to get reps and now we get ready to do the physical stuff.
“I’m just happy we have the opportunity to play.”
Measures must be taken to keep student-athletes in the game during the fall.
“Not letting the guard down and following guidelines,” Cooper said of the keys to conquering the pandemic. “We have to avoid the unnecessary circumstances, keep our goals and focus on what is important. We have to keep in mind and be smart about what we do.”
Competing is the biggest aspect of a student-athlete having the opportunity to participate in high school athletics, according to Cooper.
“Just being able to participate in sports and be around a team,” Cooper said. “The strength they get from being able to play. It’s not easy.
“It’s all big parts of the maturity process. Football is not an easy sport by any means. But it would be a great loss if they would not have been able to play.”
Laurel visits Midwestern Conference foe Neshannock at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 to open the season.
The decision to start fall sports pleased Wilmington football coach Brandon Phillian.
“I’m extremely happy with the PIAA’s vote and decision,” Phillian said. “However, as happy as I am, I’m even more happy for the student-athletes across the state of Pennsylvania to be given the opportunity to compete in fall sports.”
Though other teams may notice a bit of a difference in progress compared to recent years, Phillian likes where his team is at going into heat acclimation week, which starts Monday.
“This is really a testament to our football team and a testament to our seniors,” Phillian said. “Once we were able to get going in the middle of June, our guys made an outstanding commitment. Their dedication has been fantastic.
“The credit goes to the players. It was their buy-in that has allowed us to get to this point.”
Wilmington’s winning ways also played a big role in the team staying on course. The Greyhounds have won four straight District 10 football championships and appeared in three of the last four state title tilts.
“Even in trying times, there’s continuity there,” Phillian said of his football team. “The kids are learning the system at a young age.
“We run a similar system. Kudos to junior high head coach Mike Neurohr and (junior high assistant coach) Josh Phillian (Brandon’s brother) for playing a big role in that.”
Neurohr calls the junior high offense and Josh Phillian takes care of the junior high defense.
District 10 will contact each member school next week and inquire about that school participating in fall sports, according to Brandon Phillian.
“From that, they will be potentially re-doing the schedules to make them more geographically based,” he said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what the new schedule will look like.”
That initial process of requesting if a school will participate in fall sports is likely to be completed by Wednesday.
