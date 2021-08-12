Around $18,000 was raised for the Team Emma Forever Foundation, which culminated in the fourth annual 5K race on Saturday at Neshannock High School.
The scholarship fund is in memory of Emma Weatherby, a 2017 graduate of Neshannock High School who lost her battle with rhabdomyosarcoma on April 13, 2018.
The total amount of money raised since then is about $65,000, which comes from donors and sponsors. More than 60 people donated raffle baskets, while about 170 people turned up at Saturday’s race. The winners of Saturday’s 5K were Angela Taylor and Nathaniel Pitzer.
All of the money raised goes into the scholarship fund, which goes to Lawrence County seniors pursuing teaching careers. Emma planned to become a teacher and attended her dream school, Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina, before taking classes at BC3 and finally Clarion University for the second semester of her freshman year before her cancer returned.
The scholarship committee is run by Emma’s parents, her friends Maria Deluca and Kacey Copple and other members of the Neshannock High Class of 2017.
The 2021 scholarship recipients, named earlier this summer, are Neshannock’s Katie Walzer, Russell Kwiat, Madison DeMatteo, Julia Germond-Louden, Morgan Farley and Victoria Shultz, Ellwood City’s Trisha Kerr and Shenango’s Camille Alexander.
