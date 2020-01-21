WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Baylor held on to win its first-ever home game as the No. 1 team, beating Oklahoma 61-57 on Monday night.
Hours after leapfrogging Gonzaga for the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll released earlier in the day, the Bears (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) won their 15th straight. They are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since winning their first 10 Southwest Conference games in 1948.
Brady Manek had 21 points to lead Oklahoma (12-6, 3-3), following up his career-high 31 points only two days earlier against Texas Christian.
The Sooners pulled within 59-57 on 3-pointers by Manek and Austin Reaves, and had the ball when Kristian Doolittle forced a steal against Baylor guard Jared Butler.
But Reaves missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner in front of the Oklahoma bench with 6 seconds left.
No. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 97,TEXAS 59
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, and No. 14 West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to an easy win over Texas.
Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10 for the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a lopsided loss at Kansas State that cost them a spot in the top 10 this week.
Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) has dropped two straight after falling to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.
Jase Febres led the Longhorns with 18 points, and Matt Coleman added 15.
