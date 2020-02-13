Nine Lawrence County swimmers will participate in the Midwestern Athletic Conference championships Saturday at Moon High School.
The local swimmers represent Neshannock, New Castle, Mohawk and Shenango high schools.
Following are the local participants:
•Neshannock: Conner McBeth (junior), Bain McGann (sophomore), Liam McGann (senior), Samantha Schirf (junior) and Bella Tinstman (sophomore).
•New Castle: Rachel Lloyd (senior).
•Mohawk — Sidney Andrews (sophomore).
•Shenango — Connor Jeffcoat (freshman), Ethan Krouse (freshman).
McBeth is seeded first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, while Liam McGann is seeded third in the 50-yard freestyles and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.
Tinstman is seeded 10th in the 100-yard fly and seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke. Jeffcoat is seeded fourth in the 200-yard free and first in the 500-yard free. He is the highest-seeded freshman in the meet.
