STATE COLLEGE — Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland on Wednesday said the Nittany Lions secondary has had a short memory since arriving back in Happy Valley following the team’s loss to Minnesota.
The unit allowed 339 yards passing to Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan, and Minnesota receivers Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson combined for 307 yards and two scores.
“Obviously, it was upsetting with the loss and everything, but we took it as an opportunity to learn from what we did on the field this past Saturday and just learn from the mistakes we made,” Sutherland said. “Just looking forward to the future.”
Of the lessons learned from the loss to the Gophers, Sutherland pointed to attention to detail and possessing clear vision.
“Just focusing on the little things and the mental errors so the bigger things will take care of themselves,” Sutherland said.
That short memory will serve Sutherland and the Penn State secondary well this Saturday as they’ll face Indiana, which boasts the Big Ten’s most productive passing offense. The Hoosiers are averaging 308 yards passing per game this season.
“We know Indiana is going to come in here and throw the ball because they’re a passing team and a passing offense,” Sutherland said. “We’ve been preparing for that the whole week. The scout team has done a great job giving us the right looks and all that. The mistakes we’ve learned from last week, we’ll bring it into this week… and help us prepare for this next game.”
Sutherland was the recipient of an October letter that sparked nationwide backlash for its racial undertones regarding his hairstyle. Sutherland said he was grateful for the outpouring of support that followed, but his focus now is solely on Indiana.
“It was great just receiving all the support I did,” he said. “But I haven’t really been focusing on that too much. If it has nothing to do with Indiana, then I don’t focus on it. But it was really great knowing I had a whole lot of support.”
Indiana will be without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. due to a season-ending injury, but there will be little drop off at the position. Penix’s backup, Peyton Ramsey, started at quarterback last season and threw for 2,875 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Ramsey threw for 236 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception against Penn State last season.
