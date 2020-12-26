By Joe Sager
New Castle News
Once again, the Wilmington High football team was the top dog in District 10, Region 2-2A play.
They Greyhounds went unbeaten in the region en route to another District 10 Class 2A title and another appearance in the PIAA championship. So, it’s no surprise the team dominated the all-region teams as well. Ethan Susen was named the region’s player of the year and joined nine teammates on the first team in Jordan Hess, Mason Reed, Caelan Bender, Darren Miller, Weston Phanco, Jake Chimiak, Morgan Whiting, Connor Vass-Gal and Daniel Hartwell.
Susen, a senior captain, was named to the first team as an all-purpose back and a defensive back. He rushed for a county-best 1,402 yards, including a program single-game mark of 316 yards in a 56-29 PIAA quarterfinal win over Chestnut Ridge. He added 16 receptions for 325 yards on the year and finished with 18 touchdowns.
“I think Ethan definitely had a very special season. The thing about Ethan that impresses me so much isn’t just his ability on the field abd all that he brings to the table, but his selflessness. He is a great teammate,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “He doesn’t care whether he’s running with the ball, receiving the ball, blocking or faking – everything he does is 100 percent to his ability. He is very elusive. He has a lot of speed when he has the ball in his hands. In the District 10 championship and the Beaver Falls Western Final game, he had a reception on a critical third down that led to a score. He seemed to come up big whenever it mattered most.”
Another heady play comes to mind for Phillian – when Susen chose to down himself to seal the win, rather than score a late touchdown – to seal the team’s Western Final win over Beaver Falls.
“We were winning by two at the end of the game and Beaver Falls had exhausted their timeouts. Ethan had the ball in his hands, picked up a first down and had a wide-open walk into the end zone,” Phillian recalled. “Instead of scoring, he downed himself. In 14 years of coaching, that’s one of the most selfless plays I’ve ever seen. He thought that through and made that decision on his own. For me, that’s the ultimate team-first decision.”
Bender, a senior, earned first-team honors at quarterback, defensive back and punter. He passed for 530 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 473 yards and eight scores.
“He is one of our captains and I would describe him as a terrific leader on the football field. He is really an extension of the coaching staff as the quarterback on offense. As a safety, he was the quarterback of the defense,” Phillian said. “He was a true dual-threat quarterback. He could beat you with his arms and legs. He is a terrific competitor – one of most-competitive people I’ve been around. And, his toughness is a big strength. He tore a labrum (non-throwing shoulder) after the second time we played Farrell and came back for the District 10 championship game. He played five playoff games with a torn labrum and I would say most people would have never noticed, based off performances on the field.”
Reed, a senior, was named to the first team at wide receiver and defensive back. He had 10 catches for 192 yards. He scored six touchdowns.
“He is a football junkie – a true student of the game,” Phillian said, “He spends tons of time watching film on his opponents. Playing wide receiver and defensive back, he studied up on the matchups he’d have because they were so specific. It paid off in the District 10 championship game because he came through with a pick-6, which was possibly the play of the game.”
Miller, a senior captain, made first team at running back and linebacker. He finished third in the county with 1,129 yards rushing. He added 15 touchdowns.
“To me, he embodies one of our team beliefs – being humble and hungry,” Phillian said. “He is a talented running back. He has a great combination of power and speed. He has great balance, too. He is a guy who has the ability to break tackles. I thought that was evident against Beaver Falls. He scored two touchdowns and broke multiple tackles on both. He is so steady and consistent for you on the football field. He’s a lead by example guy. For instance, the second time we played Farrell, we won 21-20. We were winning, but we got scored on for what appeared to be the game-tying touchdown. In that moment, some guys might be deflated. Darren kept his head up and actually blocked the PAT try, which lead to us winning.”
Phanco, a senior captain, made the first team at offensive line and defensive line.
“He was the leader of the line. He knows what every single position on the line does. He was super helpful to all of his teammates up front,” Phillian. “Sometimes, the kids like to tease me about how focused I get at practice. Weston is one player who matches my focus. He is one of the most focused and most disciplined players I have ever coached.”
Whiting, a senior captain, earned first-team honors at offensive line and defensive line.
“He was our motor guy. He had the highest motor of anybody on our team. He was our sack leader this year. He just relentless on the defensive line. He was part of the heart and soul of our defense,” Phillian said. “In addition to being a two-way starter, he was on every special team as well. He’s one of the best kickoff cover guys I have coached.”
Chimiak, a senior, was named to the first team at offensive line and defensive line.
“He was extremely consistent for us on the offensive line. He was a terrific point of attack blocker. Whether blocking a down lineman, an edge defender or a linebacker, you could rest assured the guy Jake was responsible to block wasn’t going to make a tackle,” Phillian said. “He was very versatile. On offense, he was a tackle, by nature. In the Western Final and state championship, he lined up at tight end, too.”
Vass-Gal, a senior, was another to earn first-team honors at offensive line and defensive line.
“He is really a mauler on the offensive line. His best blocking came when he was blocking a down lineman. He was able to get such push and movement,” Phillian said. “He is the strongest football player I have ever coached. That strength was evident when he was blocking down linemen. His strength allowed us to use multiple fronts, defensively, too.
“In the Beaver Falls game, on the opening drive, they had the ball on a fourth-and-1. He was on the nose and beat the center and made the tackle for a loss. That set us up inside their own 40 yard line. That was one of the plays of the season for us.”
Hess, a senior, earned first-team honors at tight end.
“From his junior year to his senior year, he was one of the most improved players we had on our football team,” Phillian said. “Last offseason, he dedicated himself to the weight room and our strength and conditioning program. He made tremendous strides. That hard work and dedication led him to earning the starting tight end positon. We relied on him and counted on him.”
Hartwell, a senior, was named to the first team at kicker. He had one field goal and 42 PAT kicks for 45 total points.
“He is an outstanding kicker. We had so much confidence in him when he ran out there that he’d put it through the pipes, as he always said,” Phillian said. “He was always putting in time, looking to get better at his craft. He is extremely hard working. When you have a kicker like Daniel, it’s such a weapon because you know you don’t necessarily have to come out with a touchdown in order to put points on the scoreboard.
“The Beaver Falls game was a two-point game. They were 0 for 3 on PAT tries and Daniel was 2 for 3. Those were the difference in that game,” he continued. “The fact that he was able to perform at a consistent level for us was something that helped us to, ultimately, reach the state championship.”
Wilmington finished 10-1 this season after a defeat to Southern Columbia in the PIAA championship. The ‘Hounds’ seniors wrapped up their Wilmington careers with a 49-5 mark and three PIAA runner-up finishes in their four years.
“I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to coach this group of seniors. This is a group of young men that, while they are outstanding football players, they are even better people. They are very high-character young men. It’s a group I feel I built many lasting relationships with,” Phillian said. “Throughout all the COVID-19 uncertainty, going to the field and spending time with these guys was truly an outlet for myself and the whole coaching staff. Their senior leadership is what ultimately paved the way for us to have a special season in 2020. They were a great group to coach and made things easy for the coaches.”
District 10, Region 2-2A All-Stars
First Team
Offense
Tight End: Jordan Hess (Wilmington), Sr.
Wide Receivers: Brice Butler (Farrell), Sr.; Rufus Byler (Greenville), Sr.; Mason Reed (Wilmington), Sr.
Quarterback: Caelan Bender (Wilmington), Sr.
Running Backs: Anthony Stallworth (Farrell), Jr.; Darren Miller (Wilmington), Sr.
All-Purpose Back: Ethan Susen (Wilmington), Sr.
Offensive Linemen: Gary Satterwhite (Farrell), Sr.; Weston Phanco (Wilmington), Sr.; Jake Chimiak (Wilmington), Sr.; Morgan Whiting (Wilmington), Sr.; Connor Vass-Gal (Wilmington), Sr.
Kicker: Daniel Hartwell (Wilmington), Sr.
Defense
Defensive Linemen: Gary Satterwhite (Farrell), Sr.; Weston Phanco (Wilmington), Sr.; Cole Karpinski (Greenville), Jr.; Morgan Whiting (Wilmington), Sr.; Jake Chimiak (Wilmington), Sr.; Connor Vass-Gal (Wilmington), Sr.
Linebackers: Darren Miller (Wilmington), Sr.; Taidon Strickland (Farrell), Jr.; Anthony D. Jackson (Farrell), Jr.; Omar Stewart (Farrell), Jr.; Devon McCurry (Sharpsville), Sr.
Defensive Backs: Ethan Susen (Wilmington), Sr.; Caelan Bender (Wilmington), Sr.; Brice Butler (Farrell), Sr.; Kylon Wilson (Farrell), Soph.; Mason Reed (Wilmington), Sr.; Danny Henwood (Sharpsville), Sr.
Punter: Caelan Bender (Wilmington), Sr., P
Region player of the year: Ethan Susen (Wilmington)
Second Team
Offense
Tight End: Cole Karpinski (Greenville), Jr.
Wide Receivers: Omar Stewart (Farrell), Jr.; Ryan Ladjevich (Sharpsville), Sr.
Quarterback: Christian Hartley (Farrell), Sr.
Running Backs: Chris Roth (Sharpsville), Jr.; Luke Edwards (Wilmington), Jr.
All-Purpose Back: Danny Henwood (Sharpsville), Sr.
Offensive Linemen: Brayden Penwell (Wilmington), Jr.; Jaiman Holden (Farrell), Jr.; Devon McCurry (Sharpsville), Sr.; Preston Williams (Farrell), Jr.; Garrett Hillard (Greenville), Sr.; Jacob Rust (Sharpsville), Jr.
Kicker: Liam Campbell (Sharpsville), Soph.
Defense
Defensive Linemen: Jacob Rust (Sharpsville), Jr.; Andrew Frye (Sharpsville), Soph.; Preston Williams (Farrell), Jr.; Ross Swartz (Greenville), Sr.; Dom Alfredo (Sharpsville), Jr.; Braden Scarvel (Sharpsville), Soph.
Linebackers: Luke Edwards (Wilmington), Jr.; Lane Fry (Greenville), Sr.; Chris Roth (Sharpsville), Jr.; Skyler Sholler (Wilmington), Jr.
Defensive Backs: Jase Herrick (Greenville), Soph.; Zack Tedrow (Sharpsville), Jr.; Lamont Samuels (Farrell), Soph.; Braxton Shimrack (Wilmington), Sr.
Punter: Rufus Byler (Greenville), Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.