Sudziak qualifies for state free throw event

Deven Sudziak, a ninth-grader at Mohawk High, qualified for the state Knights of Columbus free throw shooting competition.
Sudziak won the Northwest Region local, district and regional competitions from the Erie Diocese.
This will be his third straight year in the state competition. He finished second in the boys 12-13 age division both times. He now competes in the boys age 14 division.
The state event will be March 14 at Trinity High School in Camp Hill.
