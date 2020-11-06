Struggling Pittsburgh, Florida State look to get on track

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi runs out with the team before the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, in Detroit. Schools across the Atlantic Coast Conference are making a concerted effort to provide more mental health care services to student-athletes. Several schools such as the University of Pittsburgh and Syracuse have mental health professionals embedded in the athletic department that are available to players nearly around the clock. âI hope they come in my office to talk about certain situations and they do and we try to get them as much support as we can on the outside thatâs a professional because Iâm no pro,â Narduzzi said.