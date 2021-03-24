Geno Stone is on his way back to Baltimore.
Stone, a 2017 New Castle High graduate and a safety, signed a one-year contract Tuesday with the Ravens. He was drafted in the seventh round with the 219th overall selection of the 2020 NFL draft by Baltimore, an AFC North member.
Last year, Stone headed to the AFC South in December after Baltimore released him in December, signing with the Houston Texans through the rest of the regular season. However, Stone didn’t play for the Texans, and he was not tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason.
An Iowa standout and son of Erin Stone, Geno Stone spent the majority of his rookie campaign on the practice squad. He competed in two games for Baltimore, playing two defensive snaps and 38 on special teams.
Stone saw action against Indianapolis and New England as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
Geno Stone made the Ravens’ 53-man roster out of training camp.
It is the third time Stone has returned to the Baltimore Ravens organization. He was waived in early October, then added to the practice squad when he went unclaimed.
Collegiately, Geno Stone captured all-Big Ten second-team status during his final season before turning pro.
