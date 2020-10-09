Stone released by Ravens

The Ravens have released seventh-round pick Geno Stone. The New Castle High graduate was not active in any of the first four games.
A rookie safety from Iowa, Stone was Baltimore’s final pick in this year’s draft and was known for his playmaking skill and football IQ during college. Stone made the 53-man roster but had not earned a gameday role on special teams or in the secondary through the first month of the season.
Stone, who was taken with the 219th overall pick, is the first player from the Ravens’ 2020 draft class to be waived. His release opens up a spot on the 53-man roster.
Stone said “no comment” when reached Thursday night and said he would comment Friday after the waiver deadline passed. The waiver deadline is 4 p.m. Friday. If he clears waivers, he’ll become a free agent and be able to sign with any team or practice squad.
Baltimore is 3-1, a half-game behind first-place Pittsburgh (3-0) in the AFC North Division.
