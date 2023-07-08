Geno Stone will join other NFL stars and WPIAL football legends at a charity softball game Saturday in Pittsburgh.
The game is hosted by Chasing M’s Foundation, the charity founded by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a January game in Cincinnati, is a McKees Rocks native and Central Catholic and University of Pittsburgh graduate.
The softball game, to be held on Pitt’s campus, is part of the Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour stop in Pittsburgh. Hamlin and his team — which includes marketing representative Jordon Rooney, a Union High School graduate — made a stop in Buffalo to distribute AED machines and CPR training. A Cincinnati stop on the tour is scheduled for the future.
Stone, a New Castle High School graduate and Baltimore Ravens safety, will play in the charity game alongside fellow NFL players like Stefon Diggs (Buffalo), Diontae Johnson (Pittsburgh), Miles Sanders (Carolina), James Conner (Arizona) and Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati). Others set to play include KJ Hamler (Denver), Jordan Whitehead (New York Jets) and hall of famer Terrell Owens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.