BALTIMORE — Geno Stone is off to a hot start to open preseason.
The New Castle High graduate picked off two passes Saturday night as his Baltimore Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 18 games with a 17-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Stone picked off an errant pass by Taysom Hill early in the first quarter. Then, with under a minute to go before halftime, Stone corralled a tipped pass thrown by Jameis Winston and returned it 20 yards up the sideline.
After the game, he said it was the first time that had happened since high school.
"But I had three of them that game," he said. "It felt good getting two."
In his second year in the league, Stone is listed as a third-string safety for Baltimore.
