Geno Stone listens to a question Friday during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
The New Castle High graduate who left Iowa after his junior season to enter the NFL Draft, is hoping to impress scouts to enhance his position.
He hopes to run a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash on Sunday. Stone started every game for the Hawkeyes at strong safety last year and was second-team All-Big Ten when he had three forced fumbles, a recovery and an interception.
