Stone bound for Houston after Baltimore waives him

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Geno Stone is on his way south.
To the AFC South.
Stone, a 2017 New Castle High graduate and a safety, was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for the second time this season. The first time, Stone cleared waivers and was re-signed by the Ravens to the practice squad in October. Tuesday, Stone was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans.
A son of Erin Stone, Geno Stone was drafted by Baltimore in April’s NFL draft in the seventh round with the 219th overall selection. He was a standout at Iowa.
An attempt to reach Stone for comment was unsuccessful.
Prior to the Ravens (10-5) visiting Heinz Field for a battle with Pittsburgh earlier this month, Stone tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the game. He was cleared to return to practice last week after quarantining and the Ravens had an exemption to maintain control of his contract without needing to clear a roster spot. Stone didn’t play in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, a 27-13 victory.
The exemption expired Monday and Baltimore faced a dilemma — waive Stone or cut another player. Stone was waived for a second time, but this time his name was called by Houston during the waiver process. He is expected to join the Texans’ practice squad. The team placed Stone on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list on Tuesday.
Stone appeared in two games for Baltimore, playing two defensive snaps and 38 on special teams.
Houston (4-11) hosts Tennessee (10-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday in the season finale.
Stone made the Ravens’ 53-man roster out of training camp but didn’t earn a game day role on special teams or in the secondary through the first month of the season.
