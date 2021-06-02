WASHINGTON, Pa. – Pitching wins championships.
Shenango High’s baseball team proved that Wednesday. Wildcats senior Shane Cato stifled powerful Seton LaSalle and Shenango claimed the program’s first WPIAL Class 2A title with a 2-1 win over the Rebels at Wild Things Park.
“It’s amazing. It’s a great feeling,” Shenango left fielder Gabe Yanssens said. “I knew, coming into this game, that we were going to win it.”
Yanssens was correct. His two-out, two-run single in the top of the sixth provided all the offense Shenango (20-2) needed against top-seeded Seton LaSalle (21-3).
“Nobody on our team has had more two-out RBIs than Gabe Yanssens,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “When he stepped to the plate, I pointed at him and I said, ‘This is your time. There isn’t anyone else in this lineup I’d rather have at the plate right now than you.’ He came through.”
The single to center plated Ethan Bintrim, who drew a walk, and Cato, who singled. Both runners moved up a base on a groundout before Yanssens stepped to the plate. Those were the first two runs the Rebels allowed in four games of the WPIAL tournament.
“I knew, going up to that at-bat, that I’d be in that situation,” Yanssens said. “I knew I was going to put it in that hole. It feels great.”
The runs were the boost Cato needed to close out the win. He silenced the potent Seton LaSalle offense, which averaged 11.2 runs per game coming into the contest and outscored its first three playoff opponents, 32-0.
“It definitely gave me some confidence on the mound, pitching with the lead,” Cato said.
The Rebels got a run back in the bottom of the sixth. Brian Vogel launched a one-out triple to right and scored on a groundout.
Seton LaSalle was within 90 feet of tying the game in the bottom of the seventh. Mike LoCastro led off with a single and took second on an error. Cato struck out the next two batters, but LoCastro stole third base. Cato got Cam Colwell to fly out to right to end the game.
“I had to dial in more just to get the three outs. I couldn’t let that guy score. I was doing everything I could not to let that guy score,” Cato said. “When (Colwell) hit it, I knew that was it.”
Cato was prepared for a pitching duel with Seton LaSalle junior left Sam Georgiana, who was pulled in the sixth after allowing both runs and reaching the pitch limit.
“I thought it was going to come down to the wire,” Cato said. “It’s the best pitching performance of my life, definitely. I was locating everything down and away.
“My curveball was spotting up inside and outside. I am in awe right now. It’s so great to do this for my team.”
Kelly had confidence Cato could limit Seton LaSalle and give the ‘Cats, winners of 18 in a row, a chance. The senior righty scattered five hits and struck out four.
“I knew that, if we were going to win this game, it was going to have to be a 2-1 or 3-2 game. We weren’t going to get eight or 10 runs off their pitcher and I knew our guy was going to come ready,” he said. “ Shane Cato is a special person and a player. The bigger the game gets, the better he plays. They had a guy on the mound that has a lot of pedigree and I have the lead dog of our sled. Shane Cato is a junkyard dog. He is understated. He doesn’t say much. The bigger the game, the better he plays. This is just absolutely great.”
Yanssens led Shenango, which advances to Monday’s PIAA tournament, with two singles. Zach Herb, Braeden D’Angelo and Cato all had singles.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Shenango players during the National Anthem before a WPIAL championship game against Seton LaSalle.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Shenango players during the National Anthem before a WPIAL championship game against Seton LaSalle.
