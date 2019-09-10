Steelers trade QB Dobbs to Jaguars for draft pick

FILE - In this March 31, 2017, file photo, quarterback Josh Dobbs throws to a receiver during Tennessee NFL Pro Day in Knoxville, Tenn. The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone. The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017.