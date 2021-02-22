By Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is dealing with COVID-19.
Tomlin said Monday that he’s experienced “minimal symptoms” and remains in “good health.”
The 48-year-old Tomlin did not disclose when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The team sent employees and staff home last Wednesday as a precaution after someone in the facility tested positive.
Tomlin said he expects to be back in the office “soon” and will continue to work virtually until he is cleared to go back to work in-person.
The Steelers are in the midst of a busy offseason.
Pittsburgh finished 12-4 in the regular season in 2020 and reached the AFC playoffs. Cleveland eliminated the Steelers in the Wild Card round to drop their overall mark to 12-5.
