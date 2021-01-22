New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.