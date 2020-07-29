Steelers sign Smallwood to contract

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year deal, giving the backfield a bit of experienced depth heading into training camp.
Smallwood joins a group that includes James Conner, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Samuels and rookie Anthony McFarland.
The 26-year-old Smallwood played for Philadelphia for 2016-18 after being taken in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of West Virginia. His rookie season included running for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. His rushing total in that game remains a career high.
Smallwood spent 2019 in Washington, running for 81 yards as a reserve. An able pass catcher, he gives Pittsburgh more versatility out of the backfield.
The Steelers are in the midst of a possible transition at running back. Conner is entering the final year of his contract. Snell showed promise as a rookie. Samuels is considered more of an H-back and McFarland figures to be a bit of a project after serving as a role player at Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.