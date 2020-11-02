Mr. Daniel Malizia, age 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Mr. Malizia was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Rinaldo A. Malizia, and is survived by his brother, Anthony Malizia (Denise); his daughter, Jenny Malizia (Ken Arenz); his son, Kevin Malizia (Molly Daws…