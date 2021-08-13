New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.