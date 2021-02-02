PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning to Adrian Klemm to help turn around the team’s underachieving offensive line. The Steelers promoted the three-time Super Bowl champion to offensive line coach on Tuesday.
Klemm, 43, replaces Shaun Sarrett. Sarrett was let go last month following a season in which the Steelers finished last in the NFL in yards rushing and yards per rushing attempt.
Klemm, who spent the past two years as Sarrett’s assistant, takes over a unit that’s on the verge of major change. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and left guard Matt Feiler are free agents and perennial Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey and right guard David DeCastro are both on the other side of 30 and nearing the end of their current contracts. There also figures to be turnover at running back with leading rusher James Conner heading to free agency in March.
Klemm’s hiring is the second internal coaching promotion in recent weeks. The Steelers moved Matt Canada from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator last month after declining to renew Randy Fichtner’s contract.
Klemm spent six seasons in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in the 2000s. He coached collegiately at SMU and UCLA before joining the Steelers.
Klemm’s hire leaves three open coaching positions with the Steelers: quarterbacks coach, secondary coach and assistant offensive line coach.
Vikings promote Ficken
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings promoted Ryan Ficken to special teams coordinator and hired Josh Hingst as strength and conditioning coach.
Ficken is the longest-tenured coach on the staff, entering his 15th season with Minnesota. He was the assistant special teams coach for eight years and will now replace Marwan Maalouf, whose contract was not renewed after two seasons in the role. Special teams were a major problem in 2020 for the Vikings, from missed kicks to short punts to bad snaps to coverage lapses and penalties.
Hingst was the strength and conditioning coach for the Philadelphia Eagles for the past eight seasons. He replaces Mark Uyeyama, who had the job for the past four years.
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer still must also hire a new offensive coordinator, with the retirement of Gary Kubiak.
