Steelers place franchise tag on OLB Dupree as Foster retires

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals prior to an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree Monday, March 16, 2020, just hours before the NFL-mandated deadline for teams to use the designation.