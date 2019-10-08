PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph ambled through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room on Monday, a welcome sight less than 24 hours removed from a harrowing collision with Baltimore safety Earl Thomas that left the second-year quarterback lying unconscious on the Heinz Field turf.
Rudolph’s upbeat appearance drew a collective sigh of relief from his teammates. Though he remains in the concussion protocol, the big picture outlook for Rudolph’s recovery looks promising. It’s harder to say the same about his team’s season.
Though Devlin Hodges filled in capably after Rudolph exited in the third quarter on Sunday — twice leading the Steelers on go-ahead scoring drives — JuJu Smith-Schuster’s overtime fumble helped the Ravens escape with a 26-23 victory and left Pittsburgh at 1-4 heading into a visit to the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.
Save for a Week 1 blowout in New England, the Steelers have been competitive regardless of who is at quarterback regardless of their pedigree. Their past three losses are by a combined nine points, and in two of them they led deep into the fourth quarter. Yet they were unable to close out San Francisco and Baltimore, done in by a series of self-inflicted mistakes.
Smith-Schuster’s fumble off a well-timed strip by Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey set up the winning score on Sunday. It was similar to what happened in San Francisco in Week 3, when James Conner’s fumble deep in Pittsburgh territory allowed the 49ers to somehow survive on a day they gave it away five times.
It’s not that the Steelers haven’t been good. They just haven’t been quite good enough, even after the defense responded to coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to kick off in overtime against the Ravens rather than take the ball. Baltimore went nowhere and punted, just as Tomlin planned.
It was a massive vote of confidence for a unit that began the year as a major question mark. The time, however, for moral victories has come and gone.
“There’s no solace in that because all we’re worried about is outcomes,” defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. “We don’t care if it’s ugly, pretty, as long as we get a winning outcome. We’re going to circle the wagons and get better.”
And they might have to do it — for the time being at least — with a 23-year-old quarterback from Kimberly, Alabama (population 3,173) who was brought in as a “camp” arm in the offseason and now finds himself as the most likely option if Rudolph isn’t cleared in time to face the Chargers.
“I feel like I know the offense,” said Hodges, who completed 7 of 9 passes for 68 yards and also added a 21-yard scramble. “I just went out there and executing when depending on what play is called. I have always been a guy who is aggressive in throwing the ball and what not.”
Hodges played with a fearlessness he’ll need to rely on if he walks onto the field with the starters in Los Angeles. Whatever margin for error the Steelers had is now gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.