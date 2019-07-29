LATROBE (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree is relaxed entering his contract season.
The 2015 first-round pick knows he has a contract with the Steelers for this season. His future with the Steelers after that is in question, but Dupree said on Sunday that he doesn’t mind the uncertainty.
“I’d rather just be like this right now,” Dupree said. “I’m going to go out, do my thing, help the team and not be selfish even though it’s a contract year. I have to make sure I’m doing things that are beneficial to the unit as a whole and keep playing to the best of my ability.”
The Steelers picked up Dupree’s fifth-year option, guaranteeing a $9.2 million salary this season. But he only has 20 sacks in 54 games through four seasons after he was drafted to rush the passer.
Dupree, who had 5½ sacks last season, said that he “loves the organization” and he can see himself in Pittsburgh beyond the 2019 season, but he’s not focused on a long-term deal at this point.
“I don’t even ask my agent because I just want to go out and play to the best of my ability and have my best year yet,” Dupree said. “I’m going to do my best for them and whatever happens, happens.”
Dupree isn’t strictly a pass rusher with the Steelers, as he is also asked to drop into coverage. He said that’s not lost on defensive coordinator Keith Butler and coach Mike Tomlin, particularly in a contract year when sacks and production can help him earn a large contract.
“Everyone understands what’s at stake for me on a personal level,” Dupree said.
Dupree has also paid attention to the free-agent contracts signed this past offseason by edge rushers, including former Kentucky teammate Za’Darius Smith, who received a four-year, $66 million deal with Green Bay in March.
“It’s fun,” Dupree said. “That just puts more fire up under you to go out and have a great year. Guys are having their best years in their contract year. Confidence is key with yourself and within your team.”
Dupree entered his fifth training camp with the Steelers confident and a lean 260 pounds. He’s also healthy, too. Dupree suffered a torn pectoral muscle at Denver in November, but still finished the regular season, playing in the final five games, and registering one sack, as the Steelers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
“It kind of messed with me, but it was crunch time,” Dupree said.
Dupree expects to be a significant part of the Steelers defense, which is expected to make a big jump to offset the loss of All-Pros Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell on offense. He set a career high six sacks in 2017, part of a defense that set a franchise record and led the NFL with 56 sacks that season.
Another big season could help the Steelers again and also translate into a big payday. But Dupree isn’t worried about his contract status now.
“My biggest thing is just making the plays out there,” Dupree said. “They see everything I do, they see the progression I’m making. It’s on me to make sure I finish and make the big plays that I need to make.”
Antonio BROWN closer to practicingfull time with Oakland Raiders
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown was taken off the non-football injury list and took part in a walkthrough Sunday morning.
Brown had been out with an apparent foot injury, although the Raiders never said officially what his injury was. Brown walked gingerly off the field Saturday, but looked much better a day later while running routes and catching passes before practice as a throng of fans cheered.
“He was out running around and doing some things,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. “With Antonio Brown there’s no such thing as a walkthrough. He goes 100 mph all the time. I think he’s going to be back quickly. He looked good to me today.”
Even when he wasn’t practicing, Brown was the easiest player to spot.
Wherever he goes the colorful, flashy 31-year-old attracts a crowd. One minute he’s giving advice to one of the Raiders younger receivers. The next he’s standing against a rope separating autograph seekers, turning his back to film a selfie video while fans chanted his name.
All the while a crew from HBO’s “Hard Knocks” documented almost every step Brown took. And he relished every moment, wearing a black beanie, sunglasses and laughing as he walked toward the Raiders locker room following Sunday’s 2½-hour practice.
“He has a big personality,” said wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who signed with Oakland in the offseason. “I’m pretty quiet so I feel like we kind of fit together well. I’m trying to take as much stuff from his game. Hopefully I can start having success, a lot of success here, and it’ll open up more stuff for him and for the whole offense.”
Brown was an idle observer during the full team practice. Once the workout ended, Brown soaked up the attention again as fans held up black No. 84 jerseys and screamed out his name.
With his three sons in tow, Brown walked over to the crowd, held up a camera and began filming himself and the fans as cheers of “AB, AB, AB” broke out.
That flamboyant persona is only part of who Brown is, according to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
“Everyone watches him on Instagram and thinks he’s just loud and all of that,” Carr said. “Man, that guy just works his tail off. He’ll do anything you ask him to do. He’s a great friend. He’s always great with my kids. My kids have probably thrown him more balls than I have.”
Notes: The Raiders waived running back Chris Warren III. Warren was a training camp sensation in 2018 but spent the entire season on injured reserve. He was expected to make a push for playing time alongside Doug Martin and rookie Josh Jacobs. “We expect a certain level of professionalism with our players coming in fitness-wise,” Olson said of Warren. “He didn’t fit those expectations so we decided to make a change.” James Butler, who spent part of 2018 on Oakland’s practice squad, was signed. ... Wide receiver J.J. Nelson made a pair of impressive catches, going up high to make a leaping grab on a pass from Nathan Peterman then later beating Keisean Nixon for a long touchdown pass from Carr.
