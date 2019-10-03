New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.