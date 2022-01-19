Matt Stebbins' run as leader of the Laurel High School girls basketball program is officially over.
Stebbins tendered his resignation to the Laurel School Board on Jan. 10. The board voted to accept it at Wednesday night's meeting. Stebbins had been on paid leave since last coaching the Lady Spartans on Dec. 29.
He said he is moving on to pursue other personal and professional business opportunities.
"I want to thank the Laurel School District for the wonderful opportunity to lead their basketball program," Stebbins said in a statement Wednesday to The News. "When hired, I promised to build the program K-12 and work hard year-round. We made history by winning a section title, advancing to the WPIAL championship and advancing to the state playoffs three times. I had the pleasure to coach with some amazing coaches that I now call my friends. I am thankful to have coached many outstanding, wonderful young ladies."
Stebbins, in his sixth year at Laurel, last coached Dec. 29 in the Laurel Holiday Tournament when his team fell to Grove City, moving its record to 3-3. Since then, assistant coach Jim Mercantino filled in as interim coach for the Lady Spartans (6-5).
Stebbins went 82-45 and led the program to the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs each of the last four years. In 2020, the Lady Spartans lost in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game and last year had one the best seasons in program history, going 18-3 before losing in the WPIAL semifinals with a roster consisting wholly of underclassmen.
Stebbins took over as Laurel coach in 2016-2017. He previously was the girls head coach at Moniteau High School in District 9 before working at Mohawk High School as a girls assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.