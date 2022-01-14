Laurel officials are staying mum on the status of its varsity girls basketball coach.
Athletic director Ken Locke and assistant coach Jim Marcantino both told The News that Matt Stebbins is on paid leave.
Stebbins, in his sixth year leading the Lady Spartans, last coached Dec. 29 in the second game of the Laurel Holiday Tournament, a 32-29 loss to Grove City. Marcantino has filled in as interim coach the last five games with Laurel (6-5 overall) going 3-2 in that stretch.
Stebbins holds an 82-45 record at Laurel and has led the program to the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs each of the last four years. In 2020, the Lady Spartans lost in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game and last year had one the best seasons in program history, going 18-3 and losing in the WPIAL semifinals with a roster consisting wholly of underclassmen.
Stebbins took over as Laurel coach in 2016-2017 for Jessica Shevitz. He previously was the girls head coach at Moniteau High School in District 9 before working at Mohawk High School as a girls assistant.
