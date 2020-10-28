Staub shines for Union on offense, defense

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Tyler Staub was a dual-threat quarterback this year for the Union High football team.
Staub got the job done with his arm. He made plays with his legs, too. And the opposition couldn’t ignore where he was when the Scotties were on defense.
Friday night, Staub delivered with his arm, scrambling to keep plays alive, as well as in the defensive backfield for Union. He threw for two touchdowns, rushed for another and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Scotties’ season-ending 36-22 WPIAL Big Seven Conference home win over Burgettstown.
For his efforts, Staub was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“Tyler played very well for us on Friday night,” Scotties coach Stacy Robinson said. “A different side of Tyler came out these last four weeks or so. He grew into his leadership role.”
Staub, a son of Brittany Cox and Ed Bak (father), and Josh Cox (stepdad), is listed as a 5-foot-10, junior quarterback/defensive back.
Staub was 5 of 10 through the air for 91 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He connected with Anthony Stanley on an 11-yard touchdown pass as well as a 39-yard scoring strike to Jackson Clark. Staub added a 44-yard scoring run and a 56-yard interception return for a score.
“It was a good overall game,” Staub said. “I started feeling comfortable out there and the line played really well.
“Our running game was working and that opened up the passing game. None of this would happen without coach (Robinson) and my teammates.”
Despite having the 44-yard touchdown run, Staub finished with just four rushing yards on 10 carries. He scrambles when dropping back to pass, trying to buy time for receivers to get open.
“That came with how I got the quarterback job, with my speed and the ability to make a play,” Staub said. “I like the ball in my hands and I will do whatever is best for the team.”
For the year, Staub finished with 168 rushing yards on 70 carries. He completed 83 passes in 149 attempts for 1,198 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In addition, Staub tallied six touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions.
“His scrambling ability as a head coach is something that I have to learn to live with,” Robinson said. “It’s not the conventional thing. But I’m also smart enough to know that sometimes people have a knack for doing things.
“He can get himself out of things. You have to take the good with the bad. I never had a quarterback scramble the way he did.”
Staub hit his stride at about the midway point of the season, according to Robinson. The Scotties won four of their last five games.
“The game started slowing down for him,” Robinson said. “He started finding the open man. Then he found the ability to scramble; that’s a weapon.
“I’m sure he gave opposing coaches fits when they found out they had to deal with that.”
In addition to playing quarterback, Robinson also referred to Staub as the quarterback of the defense.
“He gets people lined up on defense and he made some big improvements on that side of the ball,” Robinson said.
Said Staub of his long interception return for a score, “I felt good reading the quarterback (Friday night) and where he would throw the ball.”
Union finished the season 4-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Seven Conference.
Staub was a wide receiver coming into the season. But graduation hit the Scotties hard, as last year’s quarterback Tyler Benedict graduated.
“When I first came in as a freshman, I was a wide receiver. That was my spot out there,” Staub said. “After Tyler Benedict graduated, I knew that we needed a quarterback.
“I like the ball in my hands and I knew I could make some plays. I went to coach and told him I want to play there.”
Said Robinson, “A couple of years ago, we tried him at quarterback. I don’t think he took a snap in a game. His first two years, he was a route runner and a receiver.
“As a man, he saw in order to help the team out, he would move to quarterback. He came to me about it and it was real encouraging. It showed his maturity. Tyler’s a team player. He was willing to give up something he’s good at. That’s a testament to his athletic ability and his willingness to be a teammate.”
Staub said he will be busy in the offseason to be ready for the 2021 season.
“It will be a mixture of both,” Staub said of working on his quarterback play as well as his defensive skill set. “We only got to play seven games this year. Towards the end of the year, I started feeling comfortable back there.
“I need to focus on being more consistent and having less turnovers.”
