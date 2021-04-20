Staub powers Union High baseball team to victory over OLSH

By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Tyler Staub stepped up for the Union High baseball team Monday.
Staub had three hits, six RBIs and two runs scored in pacing the Scotties to an 11-0 WPIAL Section 1-1A road win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Two of Staub’s hits were home runs, both of which being three-run shots. The first blast came in the second inning and the second was in the sixth inning. They were the first two homers of the year for Staub.
“Tyler has been struggling a little bit,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “He’s finally healthy and he’s playing well.
“Both of his homers were to center field. He’s locked in right now.”
The Scotties (4-1 section, 5-4 overall) pounded out 13 hits.
Joe Annarelli contributed three hits and a trio of RBIs for Union. Mike Gunn, Nick Vitale and Jackson Clark collected two hits each for the winners.
Jake Vitale (4-1) started and went the distance to pick up the victory. Vitale gave up two hits with a walk and 13 strikeouts.
Union scored five runs in the second, three in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Hopewell 5,
Ellwood City 2
The Wolverines were limited to five hits in dropping a Section 1-3A road decision to the Vikings.
Noah Magill recorded three of the hits for Ellwood City Lincoln. The Wolverines (4-1, 4-7) committed four errors as well.
Ryan Hampton started and suffered the loss. Hampton pitched 51/3 innings, giving up 10 hits and four runs — two earned — with a walk and three strikeouts.
Ellwood City collected a run in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Hopewell (4-1, 7-3) scored two runs in the first, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Mohawk 13,
Beaver Falls 0
Cooper Vance pitched and batted the Warriors to a Section 1-3A home win over the Tigers.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Vance picked up the win on the mound, tossing four innings. He allowed one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Vance also had two hits and two RBIs for Mohawk.
The Warriors (2-3, 4-5) belted 12 total hits.
Jay Wrona, A.J. Verdi and Austin McBride also had two hits each for Mohawk. Verdi drove in three runs for the Warriors, while Wrona and Marc Conti collected two apiece.
Mohawk scored four runs in the first, two in the second,
Beaver Falls is now 1-4, 1-7.
Shenango 8,
South Side Beaver 1
Shane Cato delivered for the Wildcats in a Section 2-2A home win over the Rams.
Cato collected three hits and three RBIs for Shenango (4-1, 8-2). He also started on the mound and pitched 62/3 innings to earn the win. Cato (3-1) allowed four hits and one earned run, with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
The Wildcats recorded eight hits.
Hunter Lively had two hits for Shenango, while Tyler Kamerer contributed a three-run triple in the fourth inning. The Wildcats scored six markers in the fourth to take control.
Shenango scored a run in the first, six in the fourth and one in the sixth.
South Side Beaver tallied its marker in the second inning.
New Castle 5,
Quaker Valley 1
Rocco Bernadina ran out of pitches one out from a complete game in the Red Hurricane’s Section 2-4A victory at home.
Bernadina (2-3) reached the 100-pitch limit 62/3 innings into the game. George Joseph came in and got the final out.
Bernadina had 10 strikeouts, two walks and no earned runs while allowing just one hit.
New Castle scored all five of its runs in the third.
“We played small ball the entire game,” ‘Canes coach Bill Cook said. “Just strung together base hits and walks enough to get it done.”
Quaker Valley scored its lone run in the fifth.
Anthony Miller was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Logan Gibson had a two-run single. New Castle had eight hits in the game.
The ‘Canes are 4-2 in the section and 6-5 overall. The Quakers are 2-3, 3-5.
Wilmington 12,
Reynolds 4
Jaret Boyer improved his record to 3-0 with the five-inning performance at the Greyhounds’ field. Boyer gave up three hits, one earned run and four walks while striking out eight.
Isaac Schleich and Colby Lewis mopped up for Boyer.
Wilmington scored three in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth and six in the sixth.
Reynolds scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Dom Serafino had three RBIs and Schleich, Rocky Serafino and Garrett Heller two RBIs apiece for the victors.
Softball
New Castle 10,
Union 9
The Lady ‘Canes rallied with five runs in the seventh inning to knock off the host Lady Scots in a nonsection contest.
New Castle (3-6) notched 10 hits.
Juliana Evans, Jonalyn Wharry and Gabe Perrotta posted two hits each for the Lady ‘Canes. Evans and Perrotta provided triples as well.
Rachel Zona (3-4) started and went the distance to pick up the victory. Zona allowed nine hits and nine runs — five earned — with four walks and four strikeouts.
Union (5-5) tallied nine hits.
Gianna Trott had two hits, including a triple, for the Lady Scots. Mallory Gorgacz and Emily Siddall contributed two hits each.
Halaena Blakley struck out 15 batters and walked four in suffering the setback.
New Castle scored one run in the third, one in the fourth, three in the sixth and five in the seventh.
Union plated five markers in the third and four in the fourth.
Boys track and field
Wolverines edge foe
Ellwood City captured a 761/2-731/2 road win over New Brighton.
Marley Schweiger (1600, 3200, high jump) won three events to pace the Wolverines.
Girls track and field
Ellwood falls
The Lady Wolverines dropped an 87-54 road setback to New Brighton.
Breonna Sullivan (100, 100 hurdles) and Madison Myers (pole vault, triple jump) won two events each for the Lady Wolverines
