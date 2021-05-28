SHIPPENSBURG — Wilmington's Connor Vass-Gal is finally a state champion.
The senior won the PIAA Class 2A shot put at Friday's championship meet at Shippensburg University with a throw of 62-6 1/4. That mark fell short of his state-record goal, but earns him a gold medal after placing second as a sophomore in 2019.
Laurel senior Mitch Miles, the WPIAL champion in the event, earned a state medal with a sixth-place finish of 51-1 1/2.
Elsewhere during the morning session of the Class 2A meet:
•Wilmington's girls 3200 relay team of Grace Mason, Emma Mason, Ava Shearer and Bekka Book placed sixth.
•Wilmington's Lindsey Martineau took fifth in the 100 hurdles.
•Mohawk's Hannah McDanel is the state runner-up in the 100 dash. She ran 12.37, placing behind South Park's WPIAL champion Maddie Raymond.
•Shenango's Emma Callahan placed fifth in the discus.
•Mohawk's freshman Natalie Lape ran 5:14.34 to place third in the 1600 meters.
•Mohawk's 400 relay team of Ariana Smiley, Jordan Radzyminski, Nadia Lape and Hannah McDanel placed sixth.
•Wilmington's 400 relay team of Trevor Sturgeon, Ethan Susen, Luke Edwards and Darren Miller ran 43.68 to place third.
•Wilmington's Lindsey Martineau ran 45.76 to earn runner-up status in the 300 hurdles. She broke the school record, which was 46.78.
•Wilmington's Connor Vass-Gal was second in the discus, while WPIAL champion Brandon Stuck of Shenango was fifth.
This post will be updated. More to come.
