HARRISBURG — The state House voted 144-54 to end the state’s long-standing ban on Sunday hunting.
The measure now goes back to the state Senate because the House made changes to the legislation — including a requirement that hunters get written permission from landowners — which had passed in the state Senate by a 36-14 vote in June. The Senate adjourned Wednesday before the House vote and lawmakers don’t return to the Capitol until Nov. 18.
Under the proposal, hunters will be allowed to hunt on up to three Sundays a year.
Proponents are optimistic that the measure will pass the Senate, said Harold Daub, executive director of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists.
Daub said that while the idea of Sunday hunting has been a subject of controversy for years, the vote came after a campaign of sustained lobbying that began in early 2018 with a meeting of 22 people at a sporting goods store in Harrisburg.
“We got this thing through in less than two years,” Daub said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the conservation family.”
Daub said proponents have been fighting for Sunday hunting as a means of encouraging more people to take part in the activity.
Over the 10-year period ending in 2017, the number of hunters with adult resident licenses dropped 12 percent — from 665,719 in 2007 to 587,640 in 2017, according to Game Commission data.
“The biggest barrier to participation is time,” Daub said.
The idea of allowing Sunday hunting spurred intense lobbying on both sides, with hunters and the NRA in favor of it, and farm groups and hiking groups opposed.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau took a neutral position on the Sunday hunting plan after the proposal was tweaked to include the written permission requirement, said Mark O’Neill, a Farm Bureau spokesman.
Other changes, including limiting the change to three Sundays and making trespassing a primary offense also helped convince the organization to drop its opposition, he said.
Under existing law, a hunter caught trespassing won’t be cited unless the hunter is committing another offense, in addition to trespassing.
State Rep. Kurt Masser, R-Nortumberland County, was among those who voted against the Sunday hunting measure.
“I voted my district. People don’t want it,” Masser said. “It was a tough vote. I did get some emails lobbying for it, but even among hunters in my area, more than 50 percent were against it.”
Even so, he said he’s not particularly unhappy that the measure passed. “It’s only three days,” Masser said.
State Rep. James Rigby, R-Cambria County, said that the opinions he’d heard from constituents broke close to evenly. Ultimately, he decided to support the measure after the Farm Bureau dropped its opposition.
Rigby said he can see the benefit of allowing hunting on Sunday because adding more weekend days for hunting should make it easier for people to enjoy the sport on their days off.
“I know there are guys who are missing the opportunity to take their children hunting,” he said.
