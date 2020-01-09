Stars' Johns gets conditioning assignment

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have loaned defenseman Stephen Johns to the Texas Stars, Dallas’ top development affiliate in the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment.
Johns, 27, a native of Wampum and 2010 graduate of Ellwood City Lincoln High, missed the entire 2018-19 season and has yet to play in 2019-20 due to post-traumatic headaches. The defenseman registered 15 points in 75 regular-season games with Dallas in 2017-18 and has posted 28 points in 150 career regular-season NHL games, all in a Stars sweater. Johns has also appeared in 13 career postseason games, earning 41 hits and 10 blocked shots during the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
