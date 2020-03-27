It is getting real for Dalton Rosta now.
The New Castle resident, who signed a professional contract with Bellator Mixed Martial Arts last year, has added the prestigious Paradigm Sports Management Company to his résumé.
Paradigm manages the careers of many of the top athletes in the world. Bellator is the second-largest MMA promotion in the world behind UFC and features many of the upper echelon athletes in combat sports.
The Paradigm signing puts the 2014 Laurel High graduate side-by side with some of the world’s top fighters, including MMA welterweights Conor McGregor, Michael Page and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, middleweight Israel Adesayna, females MMA stars Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg and boxer Manny Pacquiao.
“I had multiple sports management companies reach out to me and about 10 were really reputable, so had to research them and decide which one to go with,” Rosta said. “They all had a lot to offer, but Paradigm is probably the biggest company in all the sport and I knew it would benefit me to sign with them.
“That’s not just because of their name, but because of their services,” he added. “Before I negotiated and signed, I had video meetings with their entire team. They cover everything — they will control my marketing and social media and industry opportunities so all I have to do is worry about training and competing. They will oversee my sponsorships and pick the opponents for my fights. They will push for more fights for me per year, which of course will mean more money.”
From that end, Rosta was scheduled to fight May 9 at Bellator 242 in San Jose, but it appears that event has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The event was scheduled to feature Bellator MMA heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.
Rosta, who currently weighs 203 pounds, is the No. 10 light heavyweight in the world and 2-0 in professional fights. The 24-year-old plans to move down to middleweight at 185 pounds soon.
Rosta said that he has been training privately in light of the coronavirus scare. He does hill sprints near his North Hill home and runs 3 1/2 to 5 miles three times a week.
He is based out of the Mat Factory in Lower Burrell, where Isaac Grilli is his coach for wresting and jiu jitsu and Louis Armezzani of Armezzani Jiu Jitsu Academy in Monaca for jiu jutsu as well.
He has a new boxing/striking coach in former world middleweight champion Kelly Pavlik of Youngstown, who trains Rosta in Struthers. He also has become affiliated with Strong Style Mixed Martial Arts and Training Center in Cleveland.
“I had to do what was best for me and make some changes,” Rosta said. “I still have a long way to go to get to where I want to be. I really don’t think I’ve come close to reaching my potential yet.”
