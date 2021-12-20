Two county basketball powerhouses went toe to toe Monday night.
The Union High boys basketball team hit the road for a nonsection matchup against Ellwood City Lincoln. The teams didn't disappoint the good crowd that was on hand.
The Scotties' Mark Stanley hit a layup as the final buzzer sounded to lead the Scotties to a 59-58 WPIAL nonsection road win over the Wolverines.
The referees reviewed the shot and determined it was released prior to the final buzzer. The result lifted Union to 5-0 overall.
The Wolverines are the defending WPIAL Class 3A champions, while Union also boasts a district championship pedigree. Last year, the Scotties reached the WPIAL semifinals as well.
“I respect what they did last year, tremendous. I believe they're going to do it again," Union coach Mark Stanley, who doubles as Mark's dad, said of Ellwood and the program's ability to repeat as a district champ. "We needed this game to see where we’re at, but we’re up against them. We got two small-college teams in Class A that we got to get through."
Wolverines coach Steve Antuono also feels the game will be beneficial to his program as the season wears
“It’s a great high school basketball game," Antuono said. "Fans everywhere, playing a great Union team which I consider a great Ellwood team; we fought back.
“It’s just very unfortunate how the game ended in my opinion. Very physical game. I can live with all of that. We knew it was going to be like that. However, to end the game, the officials to meet and review like that I just don’t think the game should end like that.”
Union and Ellwood (3-2) had a back-and-forth bout in the first quarter trying to take the lead, with Union holding a 16-15 edge after one.
“It’s physical. Guys on the floor. That’s what it’s about and if you can’t keep your cool and play in that environment, then don’t play,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “You’ve got to battle, they battled, we battled...we aren’t going to back down. They’re not going to back down. You’re going to have some physical confrontations.
“If you carry it off the field that’s your problem. Win or lose we would’ve shook their hands and moved on.”
Union started to put pressure on Ellwood’s Joseph Roth, which ensued a standoff on the court. Ellwood City’s Alexander Roth, who is Joseph's brother, tied the game at 34.
“Joe Roth’s a handful," Coach Stanley said. "For a sophomore, he’s just hard to guard and he’s smooth. He keeps battling.
"He doesn’t open his mouth. With that said, we had to take care of that, they’re hitting threes. They’re a good team and I think we are too, it was a great atmosphere, a great game. Could’ve went either way; we got the call at the end.”
Steve Antuono, a senior and son of the coach, surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in the second quarter on a foul shot. Antuono led the Wolverines with 22 points.
“It’s tough sometimes when people ask me about him, because I’m his dad and his coach,” Coach Antuono said. “Everything that Steve got he earned. Countless hours in the gym when nobody is watching, since fourth grade. Putting up with me. Finding gyms pretty much five days a week.
“It’s exciting, it’s exciting for him; he’s part of history. I feel he’s very deserving of that and plays the game the right way and is unselfish.”
Union’s Matthew Stanley, also a son of the coach, drained a 3-pointer in the third to end the quarter with a 43-40 margin.
Stanley scored a team-high 28 points. He was greeted to a chorus of booing from the Ellwood City student section every time he touched the ball.
“It kind of makes you want to play better, it kind of makes you want to silence the crowd, they’re going to be coming at you and saying stuff. But it was just a great atmosphere here today,” Matthew Stanley Stanley said. “Key takeaways were we play hard and we got to play harder and get better defensively always; there’s always room for improvement. We could always shoot better.
“I think we just did a great job of competing tonight and fighting until the final buzzer.”
Ellwood City’s Alexander Roth gave his team a 58-57 lead with 32.4 left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.