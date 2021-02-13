By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Matthew Stanley helped the Union High boys basketball team get started early.
And the Scotties ran smoothly throughout the game.
Stanley netted a game-high 35 points to lead Union to a 62-42 WPIAL Section 1-1A home victory over Western Beaver.
Stanley netted 21 of his points in the first half as the Scotties (5-2 section, 5-3 overall) built a 15-3 lead after the first quarter and 31-15 at the break.
“I thought he distributed the ball a little better tonight,” said Mark Stanley, who is Matthew’s dad and Union’s coach. “He was getting guys involved. Western presses up, they’re a physical team.”
Matthew Stanley was 18 of 23 from the free-throw line.
“He was getting to the hole and getting hit. They weren’t cheapies, that’s for sure,” Mark Stanley said.
Anthony Stanley, a son of the coach, chipped in eight points. Mark Stanley, a son of the coach, pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds.
Thad Gray scored 19 points to lead Western Beaver (3-3, 6-3).
The Scotties avenged a 52-41 road loss to the Golden Beavers last week.
“This was much better than the last time we played them,” Coach Stanley said of Friday night’s performance. “We played with high energy and we got after it.
“We’re sort of getting some rhythm now, which is nice to see.”
