The Union High boys basketball team got back in the win column Wednesday night.
Matthew Stanley poured in a game-best 39 points to lead the Scotties to a 78-55 WPIAL Section 1-1A road win over Cornell. The win ended a three-game losing streak.
“It’s always nice to get another win,” said Union coach Mark Stanley, who is Matthew’s dad. “The first half was sluggish; we still have a lot of to work to do.
“Our press hurt them in the second half a little bit.”
Matthew Stanley scored 13 of his points in the second quarter as the Scotties (4-2 section, 4-3 overall) built a 34-28 halftime edge. He netted 16 more markers in the third quarter as Union pushed the lead to 59-44 after three stanzas.
The Raiders (0-7, 0-10) were able to make a defensive switch on Matthew Stanley. That limited his scoring, but Elijah Booker hit three 3-pointers to help the Scotties put the game away.
“Matthew got hot and he was able to penetrate,” Coach Mark Stanley said. “Booker’s points were as loud as anybody’s. They were making the run to get back in the game and he stepped up.”
Union’s Mark Stanley, also a son of the coach, chipped in with 12 markers and 10 rebounds. Anthony Stanley, a son of the coach, pulled down eight rebounds.
MJ Smith scored 21 points for Cornell.
Redbank 60,
Laurel 52
The Spartans struggled offensively in the fourth quarter and it proved costly in dropping a nonsection home matchup to the Bulldogs.
The teams were tied at 18 after one quarter, before Redbank Valley forged a 29-26 halftime edge. Laurel knotted the count at 48 heading to the final period. The Spartans (6-8) were held to just four points in that quarter in suffering the setback.
Sam Haswell posted a game-high 28 points for Laurel and Laban Barker was next with 14. Landin Esposito handed out 13 assists for the hosts.
Bryson Bain tossed in 20 tallies for Redbank Valley.
Girls
Sharon 47,
Wilmington 40
The Lady Greyhounds were just 5 of 14 from the foul line in dropping a District 10, Region 4-3A road loss to the Lady Tigers.
Wilmington (1-6, 1-10) trailed 11-6 after one quarter and 20-16 at the break. The Lady Greyhounds were down 36-25 entering the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been battling with teams lately,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “It’s closer than the score indicates.
“I’m giving the girls credit for really battling and keeping their heads up. We’re building the blocks for the future, trying to get better each and every day. They put in the effort every day.”
Maelee Whiting, Sarah Dieter and Renee Ealy recorded 10 points each for the Lady Greyhounds. Whiting pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and Madison Graham garnered eight. Jadyn Flick posted four steals for the guests.
