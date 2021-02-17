Stanley has Union High going in right direction

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Union High boys basketball team was off nearly three weeks because of COVID-19.
Matthew Stanley displayed last week he’s in top form and ready to lead the Scotties through the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
Stanley, a 5-foot-10 sophomore point guard, combined to score 93 points last week in three games as Union won two of its three games.
For his efforts, Stanley was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Matthew is a son of Union coach Mark Stanley and his wife Beth.
“Everyone was a little sluggish when we returned,” Mark Stanley said. “He’s getting his legs under him now.
“He’s making shots. Shoot good, look good. When the ball is going in the hole, it cures a lot of ailments.”
The Scotties dropped their first three games since returning to the court. But those ailments appear to be cured courtesy of Matthew Stanley’s play last week along with his teammates.
Matthew Stanley scored 19 points in a 50-49 road loss to Rochester. He followed that up with 39 points in a 78-55 road win over Cornell and 35 more markers in a 62-42 home decision over Western Beaver. All three games were WPIAL Section 1-1A matchups.
“The ball is in his hand a lot,” Mark Stanley said. “He was getting to the hole (last week). The teams are pressing up, he was getting through the press; he was playing with a lot of energy.”
Matthew Stanley erupted against the Raiders in the second game of the week.
“Cornell eventually went box-and-one against him. It didn’t affect him too much,” Mark Stanley said. “I was getting on him in the first quarter, I asked him ‘are you ever going to make a shot?’ Then he started making them.”
A lot of them, actually.
“He was going off the dribble, he does a good job beating the initial man,” Mark Stanley said. “Once he gets by his initial man, he can go either to his left or his right. He’s developing a pop-up jumper and that makes him that much more effective.”
Western Beaver knocked off Union (5-2 section, 5-3 overall) in the team’s return to the hardwood following its COVID break on Feb. 4. Matthew Stanley made sure the Golden Beavers didn’t make it a season sweep when the teams met Feb. 12, bucketing 35 points in a 20-point win.
Matthew Stanley attempted 23 foul shots in that rematch against Western Beaver, knocking down 18.
“The difference there is he’s starting to get to the line more,” Mark Stanley said. “He’s stronger and he has another year under his belt.
“They were hitting him. They weren’t cheapies. There were even a couple of times he’d make the shot and get an and-one. I saw in the past he was taking hits and falling away from the hoop. They weren’t knocking him off his mark easily in that game.”
Matthew Stanley has scored 204 total points on the year in eight games, averaging a county-best 25.5 points a game. He is 52 of 66 from the free-throw line, while knocking down 16 3-pointers.
“His strength is he can handle the ball,” Mark Stanley said. “He’s quick with the ball. He’s as fast with the ball as he is without it.
“A lot of times in our pressbreaker he gets it and goes. He’s a confident kid. He realizes he has to get other guys involved.”
Matthew Stanley isn’t just an offensive player, though.
“He’s much improved on defense,” Mark Stanley said. “He works hard at it. He’ll get his share of steals.”
