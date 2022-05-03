EDITORS NOTE: This story will appear in the Wednesday, May 4 edition of The News.
Union High boys basketball standout Matthew Stanley earned a prestigious award Tuesday.
Stanley, a junior, captured second-team status on the Class 1A All-State Team. A guard for the Scotties, Stanley led his team to the WPIAL Class 1A championship game, where they fell 58-45 to Bishop Canevin. Union advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals.
"It's a nice award. It shows how hard work pays off," Stanley said. "It's not just an individual award. I could have never done it without my teammates. I think it was a great season. We had goals to make it to the WPIAL but to make it to WPIAL championship and quarterfinals of state was farther than we thought we could reach. It's pretty cool to have that good of a season. When your team succeeds the individual awards follow."
Stanley played 28 games this season and netted 531 total points. He averaged 18.9 points a game, made 47 3-pointers and was 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
"These awards...I almost feel like they're team awards. The better you do, people get recognized. The further you go in the playoffs, the better you do," said Union coach Mark Stanley, who doubles as Matthew's dad. "It's a nice honor for Matthew but I also believe he has his teammates to thank for it. If you don't get as far as you go you don't get these honors."
The younger Stanley broke 1,000 career points this season and currently sits at 1,293 points.
"He's our floor general, there's no doubt about that," coach Stanley said. "The ball is in his hands 90 percent of the time. We look for him to get others involved. As strong as he is offensively, I think his defense is just as good as his offense. It's not just one end of the floor, I think he takes pride in playing both ends."
Stanley plays alongside his brothers Mark, also a junior, and freshman Lucas. Awards and accolades follow a successful season but according to Coach Stanley he knows his son would trade them for a chance at Union getting gold.
"I'm proud of him as I am all my boys. I know how hard he works and it's nice to see when one of your guys works as hard as they do the whole team works hard," Coach Stanley said. "I think that's why they met success. When you see that payoff it feels good and I'm definitely proud of what he's been able to do. The whole time I think Matthew would trade all the awards just to win the WPIAL or get back there or have a chance to win a state title. I think he takes pride, our team takes pride, in the team accomplishments."
"Nobody cares about individual success. We just care about the team," the younger Stanley said. "I think that's why we had such a good season. It's not just one guy, it's everybody."
2021-22 CLASS 1A ALL-STATE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Davion Hill, 6' 1", junior, St. John Neumann Regional Academy (Player of the Year)
Marquis Ratcliff, 6' 6", senior, Nativity BVM
Vinnie Cugini, 6' 2", junior, Aquinas Academy
Jaden Gales, 6' 6", senior, Bishop Canevin
Kevaughn Price, 6' 2", senior, Bishop Canevin
Hanief Clay, 5' 9", senior, St. John Neumann Regional Academy
SECOND TEAM
Lambert Palmer, 6' 1", senior, Williamsburg
Pace Prosser, 6', sophomore, Berlin Brothersvalley
Alec Srock, 6' 2", senior, DuBois Central Catholic
Evan Dumaine, 6' 3", junior, Mount Calvary Christian
Matthew Stanley, 5' 10", junior, Union
Braden Adams, 6' 2", senior, Shanksville-Stoneycreek
THIRD TEAM
Grant Landis, 6' 1", senior, Lancaster Country Day
Cody Miller, 6' 2", senior, Nativity BVM
Xavier Spears, 6' 10", sophomore, Notre Dame (East Stroudsburg)
Charlie Breindel, 6', senior, Elk County Catholic
Avery Kopcha, 5' 11", sophomore, Mount Calvary Christian
Lamont Samuels, 5' 9", junior, Farrell
COACH OF THE YEAR
Gino Palmosina, Bishop Canevin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.