Things continue to remain the same regarding high school spring sports around the state.
On Thursday, the PIAA held a conference call with members of its officials council. No changes were made in regard to the outlook on spring sports, though. Decisions are on hold until Governor Tom Wolf reopens schools.
An option that is considered is having regular-season games but no championships.
Spring sports that affect Lawrence County schools are baseball, softball and track and field as well as boys tennis.
Winter sports championships in basketball and swimming continue to remain in a holding pattern as well. The Mohawk High girls basketball team is still alive and would play Cambria Heights in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals if given the green light.
