A strong start propelled the New Castle High baseball team to a victory Wednesday.
The Red Hurricane jumped on Beaver with two first-inning runs in a 3-0 WPIAL Section 2-4A win at Flaherty Field.
Dante Micaletti and Logan Gibson registered RBIs in the first inning, both of which coming on groundouts. Nick Rodgers laid down a suicide squeeze in the fourth inning to plate the third tally for New Castle (3-1 section, 5-4 overall).
Anthony Miller (2-0) started and worked five innings to claim the win. Miller gave up four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Eddie Lutton and Micaletti combined to close things out to lock up the win for the ‘Canes. Lutton went 11/3 innings, while Micaletti got the final two outs, both by strikeout.
The ‘Canes collected two runs in the first and one more in the fourth.
Beaver is 0-3, 0-5.
Rochester 7, Union 3
Union was held to three total hits in a Section 1-1A road loss to the Rams.
Tyler Staub (0-1) started and took the loss. Staub tossed five innings, allowing four hits and four runs — all earned — with four walks and seven strikeouts.
Union (3-1, 4-4) scored a run in the fifth, one in the sixth and another in the seventh.
Rochester (3-1, 4-1) recorded three runs in the first, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
New Brighton 6, Mohawk 1
Jay Wrona had two of the Warriors’ seven hits in a Section 1-3A road setback to the Lions.
Ethan Hare took the loss in relief. Hare tossed one-third of an inning, giving up two hits and three runs — all earned — with two walks and no strikeouts.
Mohawk (1-3, 3-5) scored its run in the first inning.
New Brighton (2-2, 3-5) plated a run in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Wilmington 11, Conneaut (Ohio) 0
The Greyhounds took charge early with seven runs in the first inning in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A victory over the host Spartans.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Greyhounds (5-0, 6-0) garnered 11 hits.
Rocky Serafino recorded two hits and two RBIs for Wilmington. Garrett Heller and Dom Serafino also had two hits apiece for the winners. Dom Serafino contributed a triple.
Isaac Schleich (3-0) started and worked three innings to pick up the win. Schleich gave up one hit with a walk and four strikeouts.
Wilmington scored seven runs in the first, two in the second, one in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Softball
Laurel 11, Riverside 1
Grace Kissick paced the Lady Spartans to a Section 4-2A home victory over the Lady Panthers.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Kissick led the way for Laurel (2-1, 3-1) with three hits and three RBIs. She also started in the circle and picked up the win.
Kissick (1-0) went the distance, allowing two hits and no earned runs with four walks and 13 strikeouts.
The Lady Spartans pounded out 13 hits.
Addie Deal delivered two hits and four RBIs for Laurel, while Kaylee Withrow and Jenna Fabian followed with two hits apiece.
Abbie Miles socked a two-run home run in the third inning, her first homer of the year. She had two RBIs total.
The Lady Spartans tallied a run in the first, three in the second, five in the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Riverside (1-3, 1-3) recorded its run in the fifth frame.
New Castle 10, Ambridge 1
The Lady ‘Canes broke the game open with a five-run second en route to a Section 3-4A road win over the Lady Bridgers.
New Castle (2-3, 2-5) pushed a 2-0 lead to 7-0 on the strength of that five-run outburst.
The Lady ‘Canes collected eight hits.
Juliana Evans, McKenzie Powers and Rachel Zona posted two hits each for New Castle. Powers drove in three runs.
Zona (2-3) started and went the distance to pick up the victory. She surrendered seven hits and an unearned run, striking out six and walking one.
The Lady ‘Canes scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Ambridge (1-2, 1-5) scored its run in the third inning.
Boys tennis
Neshannock falls
The Lancers dropped a 3-2 Section 2-2A decision to Mars at Pearson Park.
Evan Dean (No. 1) won the lone singles match for Neshannock (4-2, 7-2).
The doubles tandem of Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (No. 1) also prevailed for the Lancers.
Following are the results:
MARS 3, NESHANNOCK 2
SINGLES
1. Evan Dean (N) def. Adam Bechtold 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Tim Jayamahon (M) def. Josh Urban 6-4, 6-1.
3. Bruce Watson (M) def. Sammy Ball 6-4, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (N) def. Ian Buttermore/Anthony Bruno 6-1, 6-1.
2. Pat Clark/Max Solich (M) def. Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
EXHIBITION
Bain McGann/Robert Fusco (N) lost 6-1 in doubles.
Alex Frazier (N) lost 6-1 in singles.
